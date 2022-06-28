SEI Introduces the SEI Strategies Featuring Dimensional

Collaboration Delivers More Investment Flexibility for Advisors

OAKS, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI Strategies featuring Dimensional, a suite of model portfolios developed using ETFs managed by Dimensional Fund Advisors (Dimensional). The new investment solutions empower independent advisors and registered investment advisors (RIAs) to offer their clients greater investment flexibility and customized, goals-based wealth management through the SEI Wealth PlatformSM.

The SEI Strategies featuring Dimensional include six model portfolios across a broad range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. The portfolios leverage SEI's asset allocation approach alongside Dimensional's ETFs to create strategies that deliver the ability for advisors to provide investment personalization, efficiency, and transparency.

J. Womack, Managing Director of Investment Products and Personalization for SEI's Advisor business, said:

"Investor demands for personalized investment advice continue to place pressure on advisors who must balance higher client expectations with their own needs for business growth. We're excited to partner with Dimensional Fund Advisors to provide expanded investment flexibility and maintain our shared focus on enabling investors to achieve their financial goals. Dimensional shares our deep belief in the capital markets' power and the need for a disciplined approach to investing. Integrating their expertise in quantitative, active factor investing with our suite of technology and investment solutions will further provide advisors with choice and a connected experience."

Bryce Skaff , Co-head of the Global Client Group and Vice President at Dimensional, said:

"We are thankful SEI has opted to construct these models with Dimensional ETFs. These additional solutions in the marketplace offer advisors efficient access to Dimensional's investment approach in diversified models. The collaboration with SEI underscores our shared commitment to supporting advisors and helping them deliver personalized wealth management experiences for their clients."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About Dimensional Fund Advisors

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in markets, Dimensional helps investors pursue higher expected returns through a systematic investment process that integrates research insights with advanced portfolio design, management, and trading while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 14 global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. As of March 31, 2022, Dimensional manages $659 billion for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit dimensional.com.

