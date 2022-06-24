Broward County Library Wins Four Awards for Outstanding Programs and Services

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth programs, a national forum to preserve Black culture online and a successful email marketing campaign earned Broward County Library two national and two statewide awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Florida Library Association (FLA).

Nationally, Broward County Library received two NACo Achievement Awards, which recognize innovative county government programs that help build healthy, safe and thriving communities. The library's winning programs were "Archiving the Black Web: A National Forum to Map the Landscape, Define the Issues, and Plan a Strategy for Documenting the Black Experience Online," which focuses on national strategies for preserving Black culture online, and the library's Science Fair Festival, an annual event providing students, parents and caregivers with an afternoon of presentations, STEM demos and fun activities that help them prepare for their school science fair project.

Broward County Library also won two prestigious FLA Awards, which honor outstanding Florida libraries, individuals, businesses and library supporters. "Ready for College," which provides high school students with free, online college-test prep classes, earned FLA's Betty Davis Miller Youth Services Award. The library's Marketing Section received the Excellence in Marketing Award for a successful 2021 email marketing campaign designed to increase awareness of free library services and events.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for doing what we love best - providing valuable library resources to our customers and communities," says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs. "Winning prestigious national and statewide awards such as these raises awareness not only of these four amazing library projects, but of the many other events, programs and services we offer."

The 2022 FLA Award winners were honored during FLA's May 2022 Annual Conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida, and the NACo awards will be presented in an upcoming Broward County award ceremony.

