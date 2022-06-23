Building Off Juneteenth Momentum, Second Annual Civic Season Launches and Inspires Gen Z to Engage in History, Civic Participation

Civic Season runs between Juneteenth and Fourth of July and features more than 750 activities and events nationwide

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, three hundred cultural and civic institutions across the country kicked off the second annual Civic Season , a new summer tradition for learning and action co-designed with Gen Z. Anchored by Juneteenth and Independence Day - two dates that highlight the gap between our nation's promises and practices - Civic Season is about welcoming the future inheritors of the United States to learn about our nation's history so they can use it to inform and inspire civic participation for generations to come.

"Civic Season is about young people engaging with our past so they can help write our future," said Caroline Klibanoff, managing director of Made By Us at the National Museum of American History. "With hundreds of events and activities nationwide, the Civic Season is a new kind of American tradition where we come together to build a democracy powered by all of us."

More than 750 activities and resources are available at TheCivicSeason.com including podcasts, walking tours, how-to guides, in-person programs, simulations and videos. The public can learn how to take action with quizzes, poster generators, a Storycorps collection, an online zine, and contributions from luminaries like Ken Burns, Jose Antonio Vargas, Tayari Jones, Lonnie G. Bunch III, and others.

Civic Season has been developed by Made By Us, an unparalleled collaboration of more than 130 of the nation's history museums to better engage Millennials and Gen-Z with American history to inspire, inform and empower civic participation. Led collectively by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, the National Archives Foundation, the First Americans Museum, Atlanta History Center, HistoryMiami Museum, Senator John Heinz History Center, New-York Historical Society, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and Missouri Historical Society, Made By Us creates programs and digital platforms to connect young people in every corner of the nation with our shared past, present and future. For more information, visit historymadebyus.com or follow @historymadebyus on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

