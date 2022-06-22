Urban Armor Gear Enters Hardware Space with New Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard

iPad accessory streamlines efficiency and protects tech for off-grid adventures

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, recently launched its Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with Trackpad, a durable keyboard with eight feet of drop protection, designed for the iPad 10.2. The launch marks the brand's introduction into the hardware space, offering a premium Bluetooth accessory with the rugged protection UAG is known for.

"The launch of the Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with Trackpad aligns with UAG's commitment to protection and our mission to help you Work From Anywhere," said UAG's Vice President of Brand and Creative, Casey Bevington. "We're excited to offer yet another tool to inspire you to push the boundaries and take your essential tech with you everywhere."

Since 2013, UAG has been a leading name in hand-held device protection. Known for its rugged yet functional cell phone cases, UAG has since expanded to offer a perfect balance of defense and design throughout its line of accessories for phone cases, smartwatches, headphones, and tablets alike.

The UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with Trackpad offers unique 360° protection, a rugged, non-slip exterior and other premium features that UAG is known for. The keyboard offers a laptop-style tracking and typing experience, and it features a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard for added protection against the elements. To top it all off, the keyboard's rechargeable battery allows up to 180 hours of battery life, offering users long-lasting utility while off-the-grid.

Work from anywhere with the UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with Trackpad, now available at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

