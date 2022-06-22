SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Dentsply Sirona Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022 - (NASDAQ: XRAY)

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Dentsply Sirona Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of XRAY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Dentsply's common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=28879&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of XRAY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 1, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

