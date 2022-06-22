Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2022 will be published on July 21, 2022, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-07-21

Telephone: +44 330 165 3641, +1 646 828 80 82 or +46 (0) 856 64 27 54. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 275669

The presentation of the report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately SEK 122bn (EUR 12bn). The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3589391/1595605.pdf Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Half-year Report 2022 https://news.cision.com/essity/i/linkedin-half-year-report,c3063285 Linkedin Half Year Report

View original content:

SOURCE Essity