Emerald Announces the Launch of Mentera - A New Brand for Improving Workplace Mental Health

NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") today introduced Mentera, a new brand focused on developing more effective workplace solutions for addressing the nation's growing mental health crisis. Mentera's aim is to create and foster a more connected community of mental health experts and leaders through both a 365 digital platform and in-person forum focused on improving mental health through the workplace. The inaugural Mentera conference and exhibition is scheduled for May 16-17, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

In a recent Mentera nationwide survey, top executives at more than 500 mid-to-large companies identified the mental health of their workforce and employee retention as the most important human resource issues. The survey further revealed that employers want to know how benefits programs, planning optimization, tools, services and performance analytics can help create better workplace solutions for the mental health of their employees.

"Improving mental health has become a top priority for employers and this recent first-hand research further validates the degree to which leaders across all industries are struggling with the 'how' to serve the needs of many," said Wilfred Krenn, Mentera VP/Brand Leader. "Our goal is to help connect all key stakeholder groups to successfully address the associated challenges in new and creative ways."

Mentera has found that better education, networking and collaboration among stakeholders is vital and will bring together C-suite, VP/director-level and other corporate leaders charged with improving the mental health and wellbeing of their employees. Overcoming the current stigma associated with addressing mental health in the workplace and better serving the individual needs of employees is what this collective effort seeks to deliver.

"Industry leaders have expressed the need for a more connected community as key to optimizing resources while helping address the complexities of meeting the mental health needs of different population types," said Wendy Wiesman, Mentera VP/Strategy & Business Development. "By bringing the experts to the table, we can together make the best decisions for the most effective solutions and Mentera is designed to do exactly that."

Mentera's 365 digital platform will be designed to virtually connect stakeholders, provide ongoing collaboration and present new product offerings. The Mentera conference will be structured to help employers more strategically source the most effective mental health services and solutions from providers while providing valuable educational resources and networking opportunities. For more information visit www.joinmentera.com or by email to wendy.wiesman@joinmentera.com.

