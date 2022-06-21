UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Awards 30,000th Grant

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided $62.2M in medical grants for children's medical expenses

MINNEAPOLIS , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) announced today that it has awarded its 30,000th grant, continuing its mission to provide medical grants to enhance the quality of life of children across the United States.

Junior, recipient of UHCCF's 30,000th grant (left), and his mother, Joan (right). (PRNewswire)

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided more than $62.2M in medical grants to pay for children's medical expenses

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided more than $62.2M in medical grants to pay for children's medical expenses not covered, or not fully covered, by a commercial health insurance plan. UHCCF's funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations, and UnitedHealth Group employees.

Junior, the recipient of the 30,000th grant is now 12 and received the $2,000 grant to help cover the costs of speech and occupational therapy services, physical therapy, and hospital services. When he was six years old, he was diagnosed with epilepsy. Junior has been seizure-free since July of 2019 but still has follow-up appointments, studies, and therapies to maintain. His most recent large medical expense was a hospital stay for a sleep study at Dell Children's Hospital in Austin, TX.

"We are grateful to get this assistance to help us pay for the medical expenses," said Joan, Junior's mom. "It will allow us to focus more on enjoying our time as a family instead of worrying about more bills."

UHCCF has provided four grants, totaling $6,500, to Junior's family, helping with hospital bills as well as physical and occupational therapies. Junior has found great success with his new physical therapy program, and his family is both excited and grateful for having been selected as the 30,000th grant recipient.

"UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation is committed to helping improve the health of children and lessen some of the stress that affects entire families," said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. "We are grateful to Junior's family for allowing us to be a part of their story and look forward to supporting his therapy and healing journey."

To celebrate this milestone, UHCCF will kick off its #UHCCFMakeASplash campaign on July 1. Participants are encouraged to "make a splash" in celebration of the UHCCF 30,000th grant on Instagram then nominate others to keep the momentum going and tagging #UHCCF and #UHCCFMakeASplash. UnitedHealthcare and Optum will match each splash with a $1 donation to support future grants.

UHCCF has set a goal to award its 50,000th medical grant in 2030, further adding to its reach and commitment to helping children and their families across the United States. UHCCF grants help pay for a variety of medical services and equipment such as physical, occupational and speech therapies, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, cranial helmets, orthotics, and hearing aids. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

About UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their family's commercial health insurance plan. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 30,000 grants valued at over $62.2 million to children and their families across the United States. UHCCF's funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations, UnitedHealth Group, and its employees. Visit uhccf.org for more information.

