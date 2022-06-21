TealBook Founder and CEO Stephany Lapierre Launches New Podcast, Data Unleashed

Lapierre and her guests deep-dive into today's most timely topics, providing conversations and analysis that will drive real-world impact

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephany Lapierre, Founder and CEO of TealBook–the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology–has launched a new podcast. Data Unleashed will give listeners exclusive access to the real stories behind major transformation projects, and guests will share insights into what went right, what went wrong and how data was at the core of innovation.

Perfect for the procurement community of practitioners, leaders and innovators, Data Unleashed was created to present complex concepts in a simple, conversational format that lends itself to real, actionable takeaways.

"When ideating this podcast, I wanted to make sure that our conversations gave listeners immediate and impactful value," said Lapierre. "I'm incredibly excited to highlight the procurement trailblazers, advisory board members and customer champions who are already making waves in the industry and can't wait to share their amazing takeaways with listeners."

At its core, Data Unleashed is about helping listeners feel inspired and better positioned to build or support their own organization's supplier data foundation, Lapierre added.

"The amazing people whose conversations we'll highlight through the podcast are so passionate about the impact of data in achieving digital procurement success," she said. "There can only be value gained by opening this discussion up to the community, and I look forward to doing exactly that through Data Unleashed."

The first episode of Data Unleashed will be available June 22, 2022 on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. To subscribe to the podcast and be notified when new episodes are released, visit Tealbook.com.

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com

