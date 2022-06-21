OpenText Powers the Information Advantage with Cloud Editions 22.2

Innovations unveiled at OpenText World EMEA power and protect organizations to harness exponential information and accelerate forces to drive business value

WATERLOO, ON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at OpenText World EMEA, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 22.2 (CE 22.2) featuring new capabilities and innovations that enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and resilient in a time when disruption is accelerating. As a global leader in information management, OpenText is powering and protecting businesses to achieve the information advantage by being intelligent, connected, and responsible.

"Businesses need to be prepared for the next wave of disruption," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Understanding that information is exponential and seizing this opportunity to address bigger issues such as sustainability, talent, compliance, supply chain disruption, and new rules of customer engagement with an information advantage is key. Digital fabrics are at the core of everything we do at OpenText. CE 22.2 provides organizations with comprehensive information management tools to achieve efficiency, growth and scale to drive sustained business value."

Barrenechea will reveal the CE 22.2 release this morning during his opening keynote at OpenText World EMEA.

Also, during OTW EMEA, Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText, is sitting down for a fireside chat with long-time OpenText client, Carl Zeiss AG to talk about their modernization journey: "As we recently began our modernization efforts with SAP S/4HANA, we recognized the need to migrate our existing OpenText Archive Center for SAP Solutions, housing more than 20 years of data, into the cloud," said Carsten Trapp, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, Carl Zeiss AG. "With the transition to OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP Solutions, we are putting our trust in OpenText as a reliable service provider to reduce our effort and become more efficient in the long term with this new SaaS solution."

Information Management is the bridge between customer and employee experiences. With CE 22.2, businesses can easily and securely share, manage and monetize their data with innovation that's at the heart of helping organizations improve engagement with employees, customers and partners, enabling faster decision-making to power modern work.

Integrate to exceed customer and employee expectations

Successful integration involves bringing together workplace tools, applications, and services to support modern work. Connecting people, information and processes can improve operations to simplify workflows, refocus attention, and get back to working smarter—not harder. CE 22.2 makes it easier to connect information with critical business applications and processes. OpenText™ Core Content further deepens integration with Microsoft Teams, making it a repository for more advanced governance control, built-in eSignature workflows, templated business workspaces, capture, and more, in one powerful SaaS solution. OpenText™ Extended ECM now helps businesses share content between Microsoft Teams, SAP and Salesforce, as well as line of business and industry solutions like Engineering, to improve collaboration, better govern content, and create a 360° view.

To help businesses of any size achieve enterprise-grade integration capabilities, the new NetSuite® Order to Cash Adapter Kit brings enterprise-grade integration capabilities to mid-market NetSuite users. Organizations can seamlessly integrate with their trading partners to easily exchange key business documents such as orders, invoices and Advance Ship Notices (ASNs)—with no need for electronic data interchange (EDI) expertise. This enables businesses to accelerate information flows, ensure timely and accurate information enters NetSuite and future-proof digital processes.

Improve productivity and minimize information overload

Companies are searching for a balance between old ways of working and modern technology to make sense of the crowded data landscape. With CE 22.2, businesses can shift to the next level of information management by using modern communications Customer Experience Management (CCM/CXM) and developer platforms that strengthen efficiency through data-driven, personalized, on-brand omnichannel experiences.

Combining data sources for precise communication targeting is now available with OpenText™ Exstream + CDP to help better leverage first party data, enabling even higher levels of personalization – improving customer engagement and response rates. OpenText™ Media Management adds a new integration framework, reducing the build time of new connectors by up to 80%, empowers content tracking through third-party applications and offers a new connector for seamless video delivery on Vidyard. OpenText Developer API Services now extends beyond North America so developers can commercialize their applications for subscribers—and extend OpenText Core Content subscriptions using APIs—within Europe and the EU Data Protection Zone.

Organizations can utilize and monetize existing data to create machine learning and AI features that enable new industry-specific services. The new Customer Lifecycle Information Management for Financial Services combines Extended ECM with TeamSite and Exstream and integrates into key CRM platforms such as Salesforce. This provides a 360˚ view of the customer, empowering employees to provide superior service, deliver optimized customer experiences, enforce governance and risk management and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the new Asset Track & Trace for Healthcare leverages the IoT platform to identify, locate, secure, and manage thousands of medical devices to improve operational efficiency, patient care and experiences while ensuring compliance and security.

Creating trust in an untrusted world

The increased global volatility is cause for organizations to power and protect their data and systems to ensure cyber resiliency. According to a recent Accenture report, incident response engagements, ransomware and extortion operations made up almost 35% of intrusion volume in 2021 and represented a 107% year-over-year increase from 2020.*

To ensure cyber resilience, organizations must deploy strong multi-layered security and data protection policies to prevent, respond and quickly recover from threats. OpenText has deep and expansive Security Solutions that provide protection to business of all sizes. In addition to existing security solutions, CE 22.2 offers organizations power with OpenText EnCase Information Assurance, delivering modern data collection in the cloud with scalable visibility. Companies can easily gather and preserve modern email attachments in O365 and Teams and view them in the new evidence browser.

OpenText is also improving general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliance in business communication through expanded security solutions. Webroot Email Encryption powered by Zix is now available in United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). Businesses can monitor and protect personally identifiable information (PII) in their communication including the ability to scan outbound email communication for PII and automatically block, quarantine or encrypt based on corporate policies. Businesses can archive communication and conduct ongoing corporate compliance with e-discovery with Carbonite Information Archive, now with German language support. Carbonite Information Archive enables proactive compliance with cloud-based archiving of 50+ data sources, complementing Mailstore's off-cloud email archiving in 17 languages.

The innovations in CE 22.2 provide customers with a complete set of tools to harness the power of information and manage it collectively, securely, and intelligently. Organizations can turn information into an advantage by connecting people with the information and tools they use every day for richer, personalized experiences.

For more information about all CE 22.2 innovations please read our blogs.

