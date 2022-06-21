GrubMarket Acquires QBIX Analytics to Provide Data Analytics Solutions for the Food Supply Chain Industry

GrubMarket acquires QBIX Analytics, a highly regarded data analytics and business intelligence solution provider that works with many of the most well-known global companies, to provide more comprehensive analytics products and services to food wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice providers worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of San Carlos, California-based QBIX Analytics ("QBIX"), a trusted data analytics and business intelligence solution provider that specializes in implementing data solutions and performing system integrations to help customers improve sales and operational efficiencies.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Started in 2015, QBIX is managed by founders Jeff Carlson and Tim York who collectively have nearly three decades of experience helping companies make better use of their data to improve decision-making and overall company performance. Their primary product offerings span data cleansing and enrichment, data pipeline development and storage, financial modeling and analysis, automated reporting and alerting, visualization and data integrations. As an official Workday Adaptive Planning Solutions Provider, QBIX enables better FP&A and corporate performance management for clients. QBIX also partners with CaptivateIQ to enable compensation management and with Oracle Netsuite to improve best-in-class accounting and financial management. The breadth of their service offerings has enabled QBIX to identify hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue opportunities for hundreds of large-scale and well-known companies, including Microsoft, PWC, GE, Intel, IBM, and Tyson.

"We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team. Data management has become a vital asset for effectively managing today's food supply chain, so we're excited for the opportunity to leverage our 25+ years of advanced data analytics experience to help improve the food supply chain industry. We feel our business experience combined with deep technical expertise puts us in a unique position to help further GrubMarket's mission to digitally transform this under-digitized sector. We have worked with the GrubMarket team for a while and have seen firsthand how committed they are to building out a well-integrated and industry-leading software solution to enable more streamlined eCommerce throughout the food supply chain." said Tim York, co-founder of QBIX.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Food is a sophisticated and increasingly complex industry that has amassed huge amounts of data. Acquiring, processing and analyzing this data is paramount to the evolution and digitization of the food supply chain. Jeff, Tim and the QBIX team have a sterling reputation in the data analytics space and have worked with hundreds of top-tier customers across a wide range of industries, including agriculture, food and logistics. We're excited for QBIX to join the GrubMarket family to bring their high quality and reliable data analytics and business intelligence expertise to our ecosystem. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our technology capabilities and software services for our wholesale customers."

QBIX's data analytics offerings will become an addition to GrubMarket's eCommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics, as well as GrubMarket's custom branded mobile eCommerce solutions.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in nearly all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket