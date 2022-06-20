VivaTech, Europe's number one startup and tech event, makes its big comeback with more than 91,000 participants in Paris

VivaTech, Europe's number one startup and tech event, makes its big comeback with more than 91,000 participants in Paris

91,000 visitors in-person at the Porte de Versailles expo venue

300,000 online visits

146 nationalities

400 million people reached by the event on social networks

4.3 million viewers of VivaTech News, the event's broadcast news channel

3 billion views on social networks

PARIS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA TECHNOLOGY, INTERNATIONAL TECH HUB

VivaTech 2022 - Statement (PRNewswire)

More than 350 speakers were present, among them Evan Spiegel (Snap), Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum), CZ (Changpeng Zhao) (Binance), Bret Taylor (Salesforce), Sumbul Desai (Apple) or Ryan Roslansky (LinkedIn). As well as Christel Heydemann (Orange), Bernard Arnault (LVMH), Renaud Dumora (BNP Paribas), Elliot Grant (Google X), Jonas Prising (ManpowerGroup), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), Luca De Meo (Renault), , Nicolas Hieronimus (L'Oréal), Yann Le Cun (Meta), Eric Schmidt (Schmidt Future), Garry Kasparov (ambassadeur Avast), Michael Kassan (MediaLink), Jérémy Zimmer (United Talent Agency), Kevin Mayer (Candle media), Thierry Breton (Commission européenne), Stanislas Niox-Chateau (Doctolib), Olivier Storch (Geopost/DPD Group), Marc Pritchard (P&G), Sébastien Borget (The Sandbox), Tami Bhaumik (Roblox), Audrey Azoulay (UNESCO), Alexandre Prot (Qonto), Fleur Pellerin (Korelya), Frédéric Mazzella (Blablacar). In addition, as every year, French President Emmanuel Macron was also present and took the time to meet with many young entrepreneurs from startups in all sectors.

The VivaTech audience was filled with emotion as President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the tech and startup industries to support Ukraine. The call was broadcast in the form of a hologram in seven European countries with the participation of Gayle King, Amanda Holden, Peter Gabriel and Bernard-Henri Lévy.

MORE THAN EVER THE ESSENTIAL RENDEZ-VOUS FOR BUSINESS

This edition of Viva Technology has once again given the technology sector privileged access to international customers, major investors and new markets. More than 2,000 exhibitors – which included 1,800 startups, 45% of them international, and 700 investment funds – met during three days dedicated to professionals. More than 161,000 business connections were made, 71% of which were international interactions on the digital platform. According to the startups present, more than 25% of their annual business leads were made during these three days.

More information: https://vivatechnology.com

Contact: vivatech@publicisconsultants.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843072/VIVA_TECHNOLOGY.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830601/Viva_Technology_logo.jpg

Viva Technology logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIVA TECHNOLOGY