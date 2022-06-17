LMPX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LMPX).

Class Period: June 29, 2021 – May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 26, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions; (2) that the Company used incorrect estimates for chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products; (3) that the Company had misclassified certain items in its financial statements which impacted balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions; (4) that there were material weaknesses in LMP's internal control over financial reporting; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated its revenue; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate certain of its previously issued financial statements and results; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

