Punta Cana International Airport Selects Leidos as Airport Checkpoint Technology Provider

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was selected by the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) to upgrade their security checkpoints. The airport will utilize Leidos' world-class technologies to keep passengers and staff safe while enhancing operational efficiencies and increasing passenger throughput.

"Leidos understands the importance of seamless travel from curb to gate," said Bradley Buswell, Senior Vice President for Leidos. "By utilizing our innovative capabilities, passengers will no longer need to remove electronics and liquids from carry-on bags, thus allowing greater efficiency and more time before boarding their flights."

Punta Cana is a popular Caribbean destination that hosts more than 4 million tourists annually. To meet strong projected growth over the coming years, airport officials identified the need for better security and greater efficiency.

"Tourism is vital for Punta Cana – we want travelers to have the most seamless and enjoyable experience when they visit, starting at our airport," said Alberto Smith, Director Operations Landside & Cargo for Punta Cana International Airport. "Working with Leidos will enable us to provide the most secure checkpoints with the highest passenger throughput at the lowest operational cost. This will assure our passengers can quickly get through security and onto their departing flights with minimal interruptions."

The planned upgrade will update all security lanes within the Punta Cana International Airport Terminal B checkpoint with the latest Leidos technology. These upgrades include the installation of the people scanner Pro:Vision® 2, ProPassage™, a fully configurable automated tray return system, as well as ClearScan™, an automated CT scanner for cabin baggage at each checkpoint. The airport already possesses Leidos' B220™, a desktop explosive trace detector. The Leidos Mosaic™ enterprise software solution will integrate the entire security ecosystem and connect with other elements of the airport operations.

Implementation is slated to start this summer with several lanes being fully upgraded by the end of the year. The remaining lanes will be completed in the first half of 2023. To learn more about Leidos security detection solutions, with more than 24,000 products deployed across 120 countries, please visit https://www.leidos.com/security-detection.

