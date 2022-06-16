Digital Art Marketplace Voice Launches Permanent Pride Initiative to Celebrate and Empower LGBTQIA+ Artists in Web3

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice , the digital art marketplace, today announces a new initiative to support our LGBTQIA+ community members, called Permanent Pride. The multifaceted program includes monthly collections produced by guest curators, an ongoing Residency program, and an event series.

The inaugural collection will be curated by Jaé Joseph , cultural producer and founder of The Black Apothecary Office, and will feature art by 12 members of the Voice community. Collections will be spotlighted on Voice's homepage and social media channels, as well as shared with Voice's VIP collector community.

"This is my fifth annual PRIDE celebration and initiative, and I am ecstatic to collaborate with Voice," said Joseph. "Pride month is about acceptance, equality, celebrating the work of LGBTQIA+ people, education in LGBTQIA+ history and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community. This is a beautiful way for people to come together in love and friendship and hold space for one another."

Custom art will be created exclusively for the Permanent Pride collection by Tood x Jaé Joseph, Evan Thompson, and Gia Love. Additional artists featured include: Meg Miko, Courtney Jensen, Davey Jones, Papi Juice, Chris Palm, Jasha Soyka, Semiotac, Kile J, Breanna Charles, Kate Anderson, and Emre Yıldırım.

Permanent Pride kicks off this month with a private dinner, co-hosted by Jaé Joseph and curator Valentine Uhovski, to celebrate the talent and creativity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Each month thereafter, Voice will partner with additional curators to continue the momentum, featuring new members of the LGBTQIA+ community and supporting additional organizations, as selected by the community itself.

Simultaneously, applications will soon open for a recurring Permanent Pride Residency program to empower LGBTQIA+ artists in Web3. The Residency will provide resources, such as a stipend and marketing support, to help artists launch an NFT collection on Voice.

More information regarding the project will be announced in coming weeks.

