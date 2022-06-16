The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi collaborates with a leading healthcare company to boost health technology and clinical research

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of healthcare in the emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC, to support Abu Dhabi's vision in developing a regional hub for clinical research and data generation. The new strategic collaboration seeks to bring innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to the UAE and the MENA region as well as exchange knowledge across the healthcare sector.

Witnessed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the signing ceremony happened during the BIO International Convention 2022 which took place between June 13-16 in San Diego, California, U.S. The Declaration of Collaboration between the parties was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH and Jamie Phares, Managing Director of Janssen GCC, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson and Johnson.

Headed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi delegation comprised of government officials is visiting the USA this month to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific.

Through these strategic collaborations, DoH and Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC will explore key potential areas of interest to develop short and long-term projects in the generation of Data and Real-World Evidence (RWE). Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to establish the strength and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "We are pleased with all that we have achieved during the Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission thus far. Our collaborations with leading healthcare companies echo Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading life science destination as well as an incubator for innovation. Through our collaboration with Johnson and Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC, we aim to further improve the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients in Abu Dhabi and worldwide."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841489/The_Department_of_Health_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

From right to left, witnesses : HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Stacy Feld, Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, West North America, Australia and New Zealand / From right to left Signatories : Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Department of Health's Research and Innovation Center and Jamie Phares, Managing Director of Janssen GCC, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson and Johnson (PRNewswire)

