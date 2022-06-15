Trimble Announces New Deployment of Applanix's POS LV to Enable Broader Autonomy Capabilities for IHI Corporation

Customizable System Provides Robust Positioning without Added Site Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the first deployment of its map-based localization system for land-based autonomous vehicle applications. IHI Corporation, a heavy industry manufacturer based in Japan, will retrofit its existing container and haulage trucks with a customized Applanix POS LV® system as part of its broader autonomy capabilities for the transport of goods around industrial facilities.

Map-based localization provides precise positioning and orientation estimation, augmenting GNSS/inertial data, which is critical for safe and efficient autonomous vehicle operations. The ability to provide IHI Corporation a full workflow and real-time data ensures seamless integration into IHI's truck design.

The custom-built, locally supported system leverages Trimble's innovative engineering capabilities and technology to provide reliable performance across a variety of challenging environments. Using this system, IHI Corporation can provide robust positioning for their autonomous fleet without additional site infrastructure, lowering capital expenditure (CAPEX) costs and improving scalability.

Tailoring POS LV to work within IHI's unique specifications and existing autonomous platform, the map-based localization system couples an inertial navigation system (INS) with simultaneous localization and mapping-based (SLAM) capabilities, and works with several types of sensors, including LiDAR for IHI. POS LV provides an accurate base map using post-processed data and localizes vehicle positioning in real-time, enabling the reliable and safe autonomous operation of industrial vehicles.

IHI continually enhances its work environments, while also compensating for varying labor scenarios and personnel shortages. This makes the need to automate transportation critical to operations. The complexities of the evolving industrial manufacturing environment require solutions that can be tailored to a customer's specific application requirements. By partnering with Trimble, IHI can develop a retrofit system that addresses two major challenges—affordability and consistent reliability—within the autonomous operation of large-scale industrial equipment. Customers such as IHI rely on Trimble to create autonomous solutions that enable them to meet their strategic goals no matter where they are on their journey to autonomy.

The POS LV solution is available worldwide. To learn more, visit: https://www.applanix.com/products/poslv.htm.

About IHI Corporation

IHI Corporation is a comprehensive heavy industry manufacturer working to create value for customers in four main areas—Resource, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems and General-purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. For more information, visit: https://www.ihi.co.jp/en .

About Trimble Autonomy

Trimble Autonomy delivers leading positioning and orientation technology to major industrial markets worldwide. This approach to autonomy is built on decades of engineering expertise, system intelligence and field-proven solutions, covering billions of acres and millions of miles. Trimble's autonomous technology enables advanced action in any environment, designed to meet the unique needs of our customers no matter where they are on their autonomy journey. For more information, visit: autonomy.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

