TELADOC HEALTH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Teladoc Health, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 5, 2022

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those that purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc securities between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman ) (PRNewswire)

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses;

accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe;

as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic;

as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 27, 2022, Teladoc announced its first quarter ("Q1") 2022 financial results, including revenue of $565.4 million, which missed consensus estimates by $3.23 million, and "[n]et loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by [a] non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share[.]" Additionally, the Company revised its FY 2022 revenue guidance to $2.4 - $2.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $240 - $265 million "to reflect dynamics we are currently experiencing in the [D2C] mental health and chronic condition markets." On a conference call with investors and analysts that day to discuss Teladoc's Q1 2022 results, Defendants largely attributed the Company's poor performance, revised FY 2022 guidance, and $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge to increased competition in its BetterHelp and chronic care businesses.

On this news, Teladoc's stock price fell $22.48 per share, or 40.15%, to close at $33.51 per share on April 28, 2022.

