Intake Services Inc. Launches Legal Intake Conversion Service for personal injury firms of all sizes

ENCINO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intake Services Inc. of Encino CA is proud to announce its new Legal Intake Conversion Service offered to law firms and legal marketing agencies across the country. The new service allows Intake Services Inc. to perform an "intake" of a law firm's leads generated from social media, radio and television and to quickly convert those leads into signed retainers. All prospective clients are met with empathy and support and Agreements and contracts are sent via email, text message, priority shipping and depending on the area in person to ensure a speedy conversion.

Intake Services Inc, of Encino California assigns a hand picked in-house team of Intake Specialists specifically catered to the demographic of a law firm's prospective clientele. Not every firm can connect with every type of client, Intake Services, Inc. bridges the gap. Each team is managed by a Certified Victim Advocate who is experienced dealing with victims of traumatic events and can dispense useful information (PRNewswire)

Each intake team is managed by a Certified Victim Advocate who provides support to victims of traumatic events

Intake Services, Inc. is staffed by the brightest and most experienced intake specialists in the industry. Each intake team is managed by a Certified Victim Advocate who is experienced in providing support to victims of traumatic events and can provide insight into complex issues.

"An Intake specialist is the gateway to a personal injury or mass tort law firm and for law firms the first impression they make is key" Says Rob Gorman Communications Manager at the Company "How you provide intake, how quickly you respond to an online request, how adept you are at connecting with your prospective clients is what will make a client choose your firm instead of someone else's"

Intake Services, Inc. provides legal intake support for almost every type of personal injury case and is staffed with the brightest minds in the legal support industry. All campaigns are matched with a specific in-house intake specialist team which is hand selected to handle the type of demographic the law firm is marketing to. Not every law firm knows how to connect to every type of client. Intake Services Inc. helps bridge the gap. They are staffed to handle a large volume of leads and can also help smaller firms grow by increasing their conversions.

"The Intake Conversion Service allows law firms and legal marketers to have their leads called quickly, to vibe with their respective clients and to set the tone for the relationship moving forward," Rob Gorman chimes in. "In this digital age you need to make contact, connect with your prospective clients and convert them in a manner that is easy for both the firm and the consumer. Plain and simple."

For more information Please visit Intake Services Inc. on the web at www.intakeservicesinc.com

Rob Gorman , +1(800)-540-8867, Media Contact:, +1(800)-540-8867, corporate@intakeservicesinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intake Services, Inc.