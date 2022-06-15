Grand Opening of the Oak Tree Mountain Slide

"The largest slide in America" is now open for year 'round sledding!

OAK GLEN, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Tree Mountain is proud to announce the grand opening of the new Oak Tree Mountain Slide. With 9 lanes, each over 350 feet long and a Magic Carpet lift to get to the top, this American-Flag-themed attraction is a sight to behold.

The Oak Tree Mountain Slide is now open! Each of the 9 lanes are over 350 feet long, and riders can reach speeds up-to 30 mph. (PRNewswire)

The Oak Tree Mountain Slide, conceived by Mike Lyon - owner of Oak Tree Mountain, has been in development for nearly 3 years and boasts the title of "largest slide in America."

"After seeing delays from COVID and no less than 2 local forest fires, we are excited that this attraction is finally ready for everyone to experience." – Mike Lyon, Owner

In addition, Oak Tree Mountain has also opened Common Ground Public House, a unique bar and eating experience with an all-inclusive theme where everyone is welcome to "find common ground." With an outdoor beer garden at the foot of the slide, guests can relax and enjoy refreshments while watching sledders take on Oak Tree Mountain's latest and greatest attraction.

The Oak Tree Mountain Slide is open Thursdays and Fridays, 12pm to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 7pm, throughout the summer.

Pricing:

1 Ride: $8.00

3 Rides: $20.00

1 Hour: $35.00

Known as "the best kept secret of the Inland Empire," Oak Tree Mountain has been a fun family destination since its foundation over 50 years ago. Just under an hour from Los Angeles or Palm Springs, Oak Tree Mountain offers the full mountain experience without the lengthy drive. There are multiple food venues such as Apple Annie's Restaurant & Bakery, Common Ground Public House, Twisted Oak BBQ, Pops and Drops Confectionary and Hava Dog. This 14-acre plot of natural land also hosts a variety of fun outdoor activities such as Axe Therapy, the petting zoo, Oak Tree Mountain Mining Co. gold panning, a train, the Oak Tree Mountain Slide, and live music every weekend on the Mountain Outpost stage.

You can find Oak Tree Mountain on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oak Tree Mountain