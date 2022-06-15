Delta Dental's annual community giving increased to $106 million in 2021, positively impacting 21.3 million lives

2021 Community Impact Report details support for programs across all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Delta Dental Institute released its 2021 Community Impact Report, highlighting the philanthropic investments that Delta Dental made last year to support the oral and overall health of communities across the country. A national leader in oral health giving, Delta Dental supported efforts and initiatives that expand access to care, advance health equity, build resilient communities, and innovate for a healthier tomorrow. In total, Delta Dental invested $106 million in communities in 2021 — an increase over 2020 — and positively impacted more than 21.3 million lives.

"For nearly 70 years, Delta Dental has been driven by our mission to advance the oral and overall health of the people we serve and the communities we call home," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "We are proud to be one of the nation's leaders in oral health giving and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our communities and partners on the journey toward better health for all."

"I'm so proud that our community impact work continues to focus on addressing health disparities and expanding access to care in underserved communities," said Vivian Vasallo, Executive Director, Delta Dental Institute. "Equity is at the heart of what we do, and we're committed to equipping all members of our communities with the tools they need to live their healthiest lives."

The 2021 Community Impact Report, "Our mission: your health," explores four main areas of Delta Dental's community impact efforts:

Expanding access to care : Delta Dental supported dental treatment and prevention programs — such as free dental clinics — that reached 10 million people and helped 4.4 million more get access to fluoridated water.

Advancing health equity : Delta Dental funded scholarships and grants for underrepresented students pursuing careers in oral health, including support for dental students at Howard University and Meharry Medical College , the only two HBCU dental schools in America. Delta Dental also reached more than 10 million people through oral health education programs, with a focus on underserved communities.

Building resilient communities: Delta Dental expanded access to healthy food, supporting food drives and food banks that supplied more than 17 million meals, and prioritized sustainability through investing in water bottle-filling stations in schools and other efforts.

Innovating for a healthier tomorrow: Delta Dental focused on the future by funding research and supporting new care models and technologies, like medical-dental integration and teledentistry, to help develop new solutions to improve care.

To accompany the report, today Delta Dental also released a video and digital story detailing its community impact work, including an interactive map showcasing specific initiatives in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The full report is available online at 2021cir.deltadental.com.

