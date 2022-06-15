25th SMART Survivors' Conference

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Conference August 20 – 21, 2022

The 2022 Online Annual Ritual Abuse, Secretive Organizations and Mind Control Conference August 20 – 21, 2022

30 Years of Ritual Abuse, Mind Control and Dissociation – Valerie Sinason

In 1989 a Swedish psychologist, Anders Svensson rang me for help at the Tavistock Clinic in London. He was a psychologist working with a woman with intellectual disability who reported abuse. Three decades later, how much has changed?

Valerie Sinason is a poet, writer, retired child psychotherapist, and adult psychoanalyst. She helped to pioneer the field of disability psychotherapy. She is also the founder director and now patron of the Clinic for Dissociative Studies in London and has worked extensively with severely traumatised individuals suffering from dissociative identity disorder. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/valerie-sinason/

The Modern False Memory Syndrome Movement in the United States – Neil Brick

The modern FMS movement borrows most of its history, techniques, and research from prior false memory movements. These erroneous theories include memory implantation into survivors' minds by therapist and pseudoscientific theories.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child abuse and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us has been published for over 27 years. http://neilbrick.com

A History of Ritual Abuse – Dr. Randy Noblitt

This two-hour presentation traces the history of ritual abuse, and critically evaluates the chronology and evolution of this topic in the scholarly literature.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University, Los Angeles.

Should I seek freedom? Should I go through with recovery? A workshop to help you decide and a discussion of its benefits – Wendy Hoffman

Wendy Hoffman had amnesia for most of her life. When she regained memory, she wrote books about her forgotten life. Wendy has published three memoirs.

The 20th Anniversary of the Ritual Abuse Network Scotland (RANS) – Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE

Laurie will talk about the Ritual Abuse Network Scotland and share the experience of 20 years of setting up services and supporting survivors of ritual abuse in Scotland.

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE is founder and Manager of Eighteen And Under an award winning charity providing confidential support services to young people who have been abused. www.18u.org.uk www.violenceispreventable.org.uk

