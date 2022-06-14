Xello Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech

The K-12 future readiness program earns prestigious industry recognition

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello has won the 2022 SIIA CODiE Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech Award. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"Xello has been supporting districts with their college and career readiness goals for over 24 years, and we are honored to be recognized by the CODiE Awards for our continued dedication to an amazing customer experience," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and founder, Xello. "We strive to go above and beyond to support our customers, and make our software accessible for educators and students alike."

Xello is a customizable online K-12 college, career and future readiness program that helps students achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways, and plan for the future by helping learners determine academic and career options best aligned to their unique skills and interests. The platform encourages students to self-reflect on their aspirations and build skills to achieve their goals. As students gain new experiences, profiles are updated to reflect those experiences, and students have access to career and college profiles that include real-world interviews, providing an authentic glimpse into different options.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners/ .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Xello

Xello is an online K-12 college, career and future readiness program that helps students achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways, and plan for the future. Using Xello's discovery-based model, students build knowledge, essential real-world skills, and individual confidence to prepare for the rapidly evolving world of post-secondary academics and career environment. More than nine million students and educators today leverage Xello tools to transform aspirations into action.

