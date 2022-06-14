Sunlands Technology Group Announces Special Cash Dividend

BEIJING, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a special cash dividend of US$1.36 per ordinary share, or US$0.68 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. Dividends to such holders are expected to be distributed on or about July 29, 2022.

"By achieving sustained profitability with a net profit of RMB176.5 million, a record performance, in the first quarter, we are pleased to share our success and gratitude with our investors through this special dividend," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "Our profitability allows us to return capital to our shareholders while preserving operational and financial flexibility. As we forge ahead with full confidence in our business growth prospects, committed to unlocking additional shareholder value, we will continue to adopt a favorable dividend policy during profitable quarters to return value to our shareholders."

Safe Harbor Statement

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For more information, please visit http://www.sunlands.com/investorroom.

View original content:

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group