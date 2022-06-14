SharkNinja Pressure Cooker Burn Injury Lawsuit Filed By National Product Liability Lawyer Jason Turchin

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of a burn injury lawsuit against SHARKNINJA OPERATING LLC and KOHL'S, INC. on behalf of a consumer burned by an allegedly defective pressure cooker. The product liability lawsuit involves burn injuries caused by use of the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. The case is Moberly v. SharkNinja Operating LLC and Kohl's Inc. and was filed in the Circuit Court for the St. Lucie County, Florida.

Law Offices of Jason Turchin logo (PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of Jason Turchin) (PRNewswire)

The Plaintiff alleges she suffered severe burns when her Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer exploded hot contents onto her body. The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin continue to handle pressure cooker injury claims throughout the United States, including against SharkNinja.

"We tried to contact SharkNinja about the allegations in this case and others. To date, they have ignored all communications," says Turchin. Turchin's firm was previously lead counsel in a consolidated federal lawsuit against Tristar Products in New Jersey titled IN RE: TRISTAR PRODUCTS LITIGATION. "These cases are not just about money. We want to know why SharkNinja didn't respond to us after they were put on notice of numerous incidents of consumers getting burned," adds Turchin.

Turchin's firm is also co-lead counsel in a national pressure cooker class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. involving the 600-V1 model Crock-Pot Multicooker. That product has now been recalled. His law firm also represents victims burned by exploding contents from pressure cookers, including claims against Maxi-Matic, Gourmia, Bella Housewares, Instant Pot and more.

Turchin continues to represent pressure cooker burn victims in the hopes that companies will fix alleged defects to prevent more people from getting hurt. "We want to make sure these products are safe. There should be zero tolerance for failure," adds Turchin.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin