Over $2B In Deals: Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, Where Business Gets Done, Returns To Chicago Sept. 13-14

CHICAGO , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th edition of the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , is taking place on September 13 and September 14, 2022, at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Meet with companies representing more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. You'll find exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow.

Hear directly from the executives of top-performing companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors. Attend the conference where real deals happen; where the Trulieve Cannabis team met the Harvest Health & Recreation team, ultimately leading to a $2.1-billion acquisition; where countless companies met investors who supported them with tens of millions; where the cannabis industry meets mainstream finance behemoths like Ricky Sandler, Whitney Tilson and Tim Seymour. It's a can't-miss opportunity.

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Wondering why you should attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference ?

You'll meet more investors in two days than you've met in the last two years. You'll learn how companies are innovating to profit in a capital-crunched environment and have a chance to engage the CEOs and decision-makers from the leading companies in the industry.

As an investor, you'll have a unique opportunity to learn from and about the companies leading the advancement of the cannabis space. With time being so valuable, we've planned this event down to the smallest details so you can make the most of it.

"We've seen cannabis businesses close deals worth $2 billion at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

The conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations, an exhibit floor as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

Equity At The Helm

Do you run a cannabis company but don't have a marketing budget that would allow participation in an event of this magnitude?

Don't worry!

At Benzinga, we understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space, we've launched a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow, Minorities for Medical Marijuana and the Minority Cannabis Business Association to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

We're also offering social equity passes for those who qualify to attend, and have committed to donating a percentage of all event ticket sales to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

Find out more about our social equity opportunities here .

8 Reasons Why You NEED to Attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Discover the next wave of industry-leading businesses.

Learn tactics from the most profitable businesses.

Find out exactly what investors are looking for in a challenging market.

Engage with CEOs and decision-makers from leading companies in the industry.

Get unfettered access to celebrities as they share their stories and brand-building secrets.

Ask industry leaders and celebrities your questions and get them answered in real-time.

Drive public opinion and your own narrative via the largest financial media voice in the industry.

Meet your next investor or co-founder and lots of new friends.

A Proven Model

After 14 highly successful editions in Toronto, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Chicago – the Silicon Valley of Cannabis.

"We've crafted an agenda with all of the largest companies in the space, the hottest new challenger brands, and the investor community ready to push this industry forward. If we expect the future of the cannabis industry to be decided through consolidation, this conference is the catalyst where deals get done," says Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

The Sept. 13-14 Conference will include an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

Click here to register for the full in-person or virtual Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors and more.

