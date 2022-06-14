Health Recovery Solutions Announces Charika Wilcox-Lee as Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management

Continuing its focus on RPM reimbursement, HRS welcomes new Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the KLAS Leader in remote patient monitoring, is excited to announce that Charika Wilcox-Lee HFMA, CRCR, CHFP has joined the company as Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. In her role, she will be responsible for developing and deploying the company's overall virtual care reimbursement strategy to its hundreds of provider and payer clients across the nation.

Wilcox-Lee joins HRS bringing over 25 years of experience in healthcare operations in a wide range of settings, mainly focused on revenue cycle management. Prior to joining the HRS team, Wilcox-Lee served in various leadership roles within the acute, ambulatory, long-term care, and vendor technology spaces.

"As our clients continue to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape, many of them are looking to our team for assistance with obtaining telehealth reimbursement. As a company, we are committed to providing a full wrap-around service approach that enables our clients to be successful. We are thrilled to have the experience and expertise that Charika brings to HRS, and the opportunity for our clients to tap into her incredible experience as they enable their virtual care programs," said Florence Kariuki, Chief Clinical Officer.

As the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to expand reimbursement opportunities—including recently added remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) codes—Wilcox-Lee will lead HRS' reimbursement strategy, education, and advocacy regarding Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code reimbursement.

Beyond traditional CPT code reimbursement, Wilcox-Lee will assist clients in establishing value-based arrangements with local and national payers. With the increased clinical validation and efficacy of virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) services, many providers can obtain greater financial revenue on a per patient basis by entering into value-based arrangements. As the Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management, Wilcox-Lee will work directly alongside HRS' 400+ clients to train billing teams, create effective workflows, optimize clients' telehealth revenue, and ensure client awareness of new and updated billing regulations. In addition, Wilcox-Lee will leverage her experience with EMR revenue cycle platforms and automated bill capture to inform HRS' product innovations with the goal to develop streamlined and automated reimbursement and billing integrations.

"For years, limited telehealth and RPM reimbursement has been one of the major roadblocks preventing organizations from launching or expanding RPM Services," said Charika Wilcox-Lee, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. "I'm excited to join HRS and work directly with healthcare providers, to support payer partnerships and streamline billing efforts that create workflow efficiencies and enable providers to extend high-quality care to patients."

