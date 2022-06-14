August 11th-12th, 2022

MONTEREY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concours at Pasadera recognizes the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari, the Coachbuilders of Ferrari, and the 65th Anniversary of Laguna Seca. CASA of Monterey, The Bridge addiction recovery program, and The Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation are the 2022 chosen charities.

4th Annual Concours at Pasadera honors Ferrari's 75th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

Awards designed by Tiffany and Co will be presented to the winning cars representing the finest in "Design by Decade" beginning with the 1950's. Design houses such as Pininfarina, Zagato, Ghia, Bertone, etc. will be showcased by the many manufacturers that used these prestigious Coachbuilders. Added to the event will be the 20 vehicles chosen by the Jury for the Alumni Arena, 1 of which will earn the "Alumni Choice Award". Guests will also experience the "Corvette Corral" showcasing C1-C8 Corvettes from 1953 to 2022 in preparation for next year's 70th Anniversary of Corvette.

Expect exceptional food, refreshments and hospitality. The fourth annual Concours at Pasadera promises all this and much more at a spectacular gathering of friends, club members and enthusiasts on Friday, August 12th. Set against the backdrop of a luxurious private country club and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature golf course, Pasadera provides an unequaled atmosphere of casual elegance. Guests can experience 3 events with more than 100 beautiful cars in one show. Monterey Motorsports owner Rick Barnett will serve as master of ceremonies.

Event snapshot

Location: The Club at Pasadera, 100 Pasadera Dr, Monterey, CA

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Invited guests may obtain admission to the event by visiting pasaderaconcours.com/tickets.

Children 12 and under can attend with an accompanying adult at the special price of $85.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 11th , 5-7 p.m.

Press Party (limited to sponsors, exhibitors, media, and guests)

"Ferrari Wins", the Concours Original by James Caldwell will be unveiled

Note: Exhibitors are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. with their Concours vehicle

Friday, August 12th , Concours Day

2:00 p.m. — Ticket Holder entrance/parking through Pasadera Gate, Hwy 68

2:00 p.m. — Event opens to Club Members with tickets

3:00 p.m. — Event opens to Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m. — Event Concludes

6:30 p.m. — Club 100 dinner party (exhibitors, sponsors and guests), by invitation only

Exhibitor information

Applications available at pasaderaconcours.com/vehicle-registration/

Exhibition Fee: $350 (includes 2 entry tickets, Tiffany Exhibitor Award, Vehicle Bio Plaque, Photo Shoot)

Alumni Exhibitors: $350 (includes 2 entry tickets, Sterling Silver Tiffany Alumni Pin, Vehicle Bio Plaque, Photo Shoot)

Jury selection deadline, July 1

Concours Poster

Caldwell's work was discovered by Jay Leno nearly 10 years ago at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance. Influenced by renowned California landscape painter (his father), James Caldwell's work is held by significant automobile collectors throughout the United States. He has been featured as the Poster Artist of Car Week's Concorso Italiano since 2014.

