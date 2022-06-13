Truist Wealth enters Chicago with experienced team of wealth management professionals

Affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners to benefit from Truist's planning-centric service model

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Wealth today announced its entry into Chicago with a 10-person team of wealth management professionals. The third-largest U.S. market, Chicago presents a significant opportunity for Truist Wealth as it continues its expansion into major metropolitan markets across the U.S.

Truist Wealth, the wealth management division of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), delivers financial planning, investment management, banking, risk management and other solutions to affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners. By entering Chicago, Truist Wealth now serves nine of the 10 largest metropolitan markets in the U.S.

"Disciplined expansion will help us achieve our strategic goals, and our Chicago team brings a combination of private banking, brokerage and trust experience that will help Truist Wealth expand and win in this market," said Joseph M. Thompson, chief wealth officer at Truist Financial Corporation. "I'm confident the team's background, combined with our planning-centric service model and commitment to inspire and build better lives and communities, will position Truist Wealth for success."

Truist Wealth's expansion into Chicago complements Truist Securities, the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist. Together, these teams can deliver business lifecycle advisory solutions that can support a business owner's professional and personal financial needs.

The Truist Wealth office is located at 227 West Monroe in downtown Chicago and the team includes:

Martin Babbo , Wealth Advisor

Alexander Benassi , Financial Advisor

Jan-Peter Breugelmans, Senior Wealth Advisor

Frank Carbonara , Regional Managing Director

Megan Duley , Client Service Associate

Michael Katz , Managing Director

Colleen McCaffery , Managing Director

Brian Rogan , Wealth Advisor

Laura Sheehan , Senior Trust Advisor

Chris Smulski , Senior Wealth Advisor

"Truist is a purpose-driven financial services company that provides our team an opportunity to care for our clients and help them achieve their goals," said Carbonara. "We look forward to introducing Truist Wealth to individuals, families and business owners throughout the Chicagoland area."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

