Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP Announce Notice of Pendency of Class Action to All Persons Who and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Gogo Inc. Common Stock.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

ASHLEY PIERRELOUIS, Individually and on Behalf of All

Others Similarly Situated,



Civil Action No. 18-cv-04473



Honorable Jorge L. Alonso Plaintiff,



v.



GOGO INC., MICHAEL J. SMALL, NORMAN SMAGLEY,

BARRY ROWAN, and JOHN WADE,



Defendants.





SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS,

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who and entities that, during the period from February 27, 2017 through May 4, 2018, inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired Gogo Inc. ("Gogo") common stock, and/or Gogo 3.75% convertible notes due March 1, 2020, and/or Gogo 12.5% senior secured notes due July 1, 2022, and/or publicly traded call options on Gogo common stock, and/or wrote publicly traded put options on Gogo common stock, and were injured thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons who and entities that are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $17,300,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held by videoconference on August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Jorge L. Alonso at the following call in number: 872-703-5321, access code: 349518911, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 12, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Pierrelouis v. Gogo Inc., c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173069, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-316-0158. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.GogoSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online or postmarked no later than September 29, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 9, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 9, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Gogo, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Pierrelouis v. Gogo Inc.

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173069

Milwaukee, WI 53217

877-316-0158

www.GogoSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Casey E. Sadler, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

-and-

LEVI & KORSINSKY LLP

Adam M. Apton, Esq.

1101 30th Street NW, Suite 115

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 524-4290

aapton@zlk.com

By Order of the Court

