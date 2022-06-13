Bluum Launches Comprehensive Cybersecurity Offering to Schools

PHOENIX, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, recently announced the launch of a comprehensive cybersecurity offering to schools. Cybersecurity needs and solutions for schools have evolved in recent years – even beyond those brought about by hybrid and remote learning – so Bluum responded with security solutions for people, processes and technology.

Bluum can assist in preventative measures before, during and after cybersecurity incidents and attacks.

According to the SecurityScorecard 2018 report, education ranks last out of 17 industries in terms of cybersecurity, demonstrating that a legacy solution that only includes a first-generation firewall and antivirus software has long been rendered obsolete. Since 2016, there have been more than 1,300 publicly disclosed attacks in the U.S., which averages out to more than one K-12 cyber incident per school day. More than three million students have been affected by cybersecurity breakdowns since February 2018, with education institutions spending an average of $2.73 million to address the impact of a ransomware attack.

"With limited budgets, highly skilled IT personnel and time, K-12 organizations are hard-pressed to create a solid cybersecurity plan," Bluum Vice President of Product Strategy and Growth Andre Vashilko said. "Cybersecurity is an incredibly technical and extensive area in IT that is rapidly evolving and needs to stay ahead of ever-evolving attack methods. Historically, school IT budget constraints have resulted in ineffective and outdated systems, so Bluum has developed comprehensive countermeasures to fill that void."

Whether cybersecurity incidents are caused externally or self-inflicted, Bluum can assist in preventative measures before, during and after the incidents and attacks. To get started, Bluum has debuted easy-to-use services to help schools assess their cybersecurity needs and identify immediate and future solutions.

Vulnerability scans and penetration testing will detect critical areas of concern and exposure in the infrastructure, while a complementary customer survey will provide further insights into a school's specific needs. Please get in touch with Bluum for your complimentary self-assessment today at https://www.bluum.com/solutions/cybersecurity.

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 27 million students grow and flourish.

