VIZ Media Appoints Sae Whan Song as Vice President of Content, Animation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZ Media, a world-leading producer of manga and anime, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sae Whan Song to the newly created position Vice President of Content (Animation), who will lead content acquisition and co-production strategy/execution.

Song, who joins VIZ Media from Crunchyroll, has 15+ years' experience working in the animation sector in the United States and Japan, fostering close relations with content creators, production studios and independent producers locally and internationally.

Song began his career in Licensing at Toei Animation before moving over to Crunchyroll where he built a highly successful Rights Management team before transitioning the company from Licensing acquisition model to Co-productions & Original productions. He has also been highly influential in the production of more than 75 projects including Crunchyroll's Originals slate:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Media

Tower of God, God of High School and Noblesse with Webtoons

Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue the Animation with Adult Swim

"Sae's expertise has set an unparalleled standard in today's highly competitive anime acquisition business. As evidenced in his work with Mappa, Crunchyroll, Toei Animation, and other prestigious organizations, Sae is an exceptional appointment and I am thrilled to have his talents and leadership join us at VIZ Media," said Brian Ige, Senior Vice President, Animation.

