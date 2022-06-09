SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - AVDL

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (""or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVDL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avadel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 26, 2022, Avadel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "received a proposed, final label and medication guide for FT218 from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'). In addition, the Company was notified by FDA that the FT218 New Drug Application ('NDA') patent statement pertaining to US Patent No. 8,731,963 (the 'REMS patent') was deemed inappropriate by FDA. As such, FDA has requested the Company add a certification to the REMS patent to its NDA." Accordingly, Avadel advised that it "anticipates tentative approval of the FT218 NDA with potential full approval on or before the expiration of the REMS patent on June 17, 2023."

On this news, Avadel's stock price fell $2.31 per share, or 68.34%, to close at $1.07 per share on May 26, 2022.

