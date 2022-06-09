ENEL GREEN POWER MOVING FORWARD ON NEW WIND PROJECT IN ALBERTA WITH THE START OF THE MAIN CONSTRUCTION PHASE

The 152 MW Grizzly Bear Creek wind project is slated for completion by the end of 2022

The wind project is Enel Green Power's fourth in Alberta and will bring the company's total installed capacity to over 360 MW in the province

VERMILION, AB, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Green Power Canada Inc. has started the main construction phase of the 152 MW Grizzly Bear Creek wind project in the counties of Minburn and Vermilion River in Alberta, Canada. This phase of major construction work, including turbine installment, comes after the Alberta Utilities Commission granted an updated permit for the project.

Enel Green Power Canada Inc. has started the main construction phase of the 152 MW Grizzly Bear Creek wind project in the counties of Minburn and Vermilion River in Alberta, Canada. (PRNewswire)

The 152 MW wind project will add diversity to the robust energy sector that serves as the backbone of Alberta's economy.

"Grizzly Bear Creek will add diversity to the robust energy sector that serves as the backbone of Alberta's economy," said Paolo Romanacci, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. "Enel Green Power has proudly powered the homes and businesses of tens of thousands of Albertans with clean renewable power, which helps make power more affordable and helps Canada meet its ambitious sustainability goals. After more than a decade of serving Albertans, we're excited to keep building with our next major investment in the province."

"Alberta is a destination of choice for businesses and we continue to attract investment. The Grizzly Bear Creek Wind Project is further proof of Alberta's economic momentum and growth in our energy sector. This project not only creates opportunities in the local economy, it will benefit the province as a whole." - Hon. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation

Grizzly Bear Creek will consist of 34 turbines that are expected to generate 528 GWh of energy each year, enough to avoid 343,000 tons of CO 2 emissions and meet the electricity needs of over 73,000 Alberta households annually.

The project will include approximately 250 workers during peak construction and create around 7 full-time, permanent jobs for operations and maintenance. Grizzly Bear Creek represents a reliable long-term economic stimulus for the counties of Minburn and Vermilion River. Over the project's 30-year lifetime it will pay landowners for the use of their lands and generate over $80 million in local tax revenues. Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022.

Enel Green Power invests in the long-term sustainability of its host communities, identifying opportunities to support local partners in creating shared value. As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company provided $20,000 in relief funds to social services agencies in Pincher Creek and the Piikani Nation. The company also provided additional funds to support food security and economic development through the Vegreville Food Bank.

"This project is the latest example of how Alberta's long-standing commitment to a fair, efficient and openly competitive market is driving the fastest-growing renewable energy sector in Canada. This investment also demonstrates the economic value of renewable energy in our province — creating jobs and leading to more affordable options for Albertans, without the use of taxpayer subsidies." – Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister for Natural Gas and Electricity

Enel Green Power currently operates three wind projects in Canada, all located in the Pincher Creek area in southern Alberta: Castle Rock Ridge I & II (105 MW) and Riverview (105 MW). Castle Rock Ridge II and Riverview began operations in 2020. Enel is also growing in Canada through its Enel X business line, providing advanced energy services including demand response and distributed energy resources. Enel X Way, the company's smart electric vehicle charging business, is expanding across the country through partnerships with major Canadian companies.

"Every single day, our government is working hard to diversify and grow our economy. Our plan is working and we want to make sure that every Albertan can benefit from our momentum," said Jackie Armstrong Homneiuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville. "It's exciting to see leading edge companies like Enel choosing to make new investments here in Alberta. Grizzly Bear Creek will create jobs and new economic opportunities while adding to our energy mix." - Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company's portfolio includes 64 plants totaling over 8 GW of installed capacity powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy. Enel's portfolio also includes 12 utility-scale battery energy storage systems totaling 1,290 MWh of capacity under construction or in operation. https://www.enelgreenpower.com/countries/north-america/united-states

