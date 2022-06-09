AMANDA SEYFRIED WEARS ALMASIKA FOR 'BLACK IS BRILLIANT' WITH RAD AND DE BEERS GROUP AT THE 2022 TIME100 GALA

AMANDA SEYFRIED WEARS ALMASIKA FOR 'BLACK IS BRILLIANT' WITH RAD AND DE BEERS GROUP AT THE 2022 TIME100 GALA

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Seyfried wore an Almasika necklace designed by Catherine Sarr featuring ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana for RAD x De Beers Group's #BlackIsBrilliant campaign at The Time100 Gala in New York City on June 8th, 2022

Courtesy of De Beers Group (PRNewswire)

WHAT & WHY:

With #BlackIsBrilliant, De Beers Group provides a platform for Black designers to create one-of-a-kind pieces with natural diamonds from Botswana, with an emphasis on the Red Carpet as a powerful forum for communication and visibility in amplifying Black voices and talent.

De Beers Group teamed with RAD (Red carpet Advocacy), taking RAD's established, purpose-driven approach of pairing talent and brands to use their platforms in advocating for causes at global events as a way to promote social progress and positive shifts in culture.

De Beers Group is deeply committed to creating a positive, lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of its last diamond.

JEWELRY DESCRIPTION:

The choker is part of the BERCEAU collection — named for the French word for cradle — pays homage to tradition, reinterpreting ancestral adornments to celebrate and become an extension of the natural human form. The designs are inspired by the people of the Great Rift Valley, where Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia meet, and believed to be the cradle of humanity.

HOW THIS PIECE GIVES BACK:

In support of Amanda's advocacy of Black creative talent, a $25,000 donation will be made to a charity of her choice.

ABOUT ALMASIKA

Born in Paris to Beninese parents, Almasika founder Catherine Sarr found a passion for jewelry that led her to venture to London after completing a Master's degree in marketing at the Université Paris XII. There she worked for various luxury brands promoting craftsmanship from around the world, including several years spent at the heart of the diamond and fine jewelry industry at DeBeers Group and Love Gold, the initiative from the World Gold Council. Catherine was guided by the philosophy of finding what she had in common with others she met and her own West African heritage. She melded this and more into her brand that she launched in 2014 at Colette.

Courtesy of De Beers Group (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of De Beers Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE De Beers Group