Patient-Focused Health Network, VIPcare, Joins Forces with Local Provider to Open Two New Clinics in Ocala and Fort McCoy

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPcare, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to be teaming up with Greyson Thomas, M.D. for Better Health with the opening of two new VIPcare primary care clinics located in Ocala and Fort McCoy.

Dr. Thomas, previously of Thomas Internal Medicine, will be the primary care physician at VIPcare's newest locations. He is board-certified in internal medicine and brings extensive clinical experience in providing care to the residents of Ocala and Fort McCoy.

VIPcare is excited to be partnering with Dr. Thomas, and together they look forward to transforming primary care and offering quality healthcare to Medicare beneficiaries.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on community health resulting in a national epidemic of delayed health screenings and worsened chronic conditions, VIPcare has adapted to the risks and has remained committed to delivering the first line of care in communities. In addition, they have successfully and safely maintained continuity of care to their patients with both preventive and routine care.

"It is with great excitement and positivity that I embark on a new journey in my medical career by joining VIPCare," Dr. Thomas said. "The resources and support that VIPCare can offer will allow me to improve the timeliness and quality of care that my staff and I can provide to the people of Marion County. I look forward to creating personal relationships with new patients while fostering existing relationships with current patients as we strive to achieve our goal of Better Health for all!"

VIPcare uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, VIPcare believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, VIPcare encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to guide patients to Better Health, VIPcare helps to eliminate potential health care burdens by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. VIPcare physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

VIPcare primary care physicians walk side-by-side with their patients, providing them with access to comprehensive health care services, which allows them to take a proactive role in their health care journey.

The new VIPcare clinics, located at 1111 NE 25th Ave., Ste. 301, Ocala, FL 34470 and 15035 NE Hwy 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134, are now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested in scheduling an appointment at either clinic can call 352-290-2506 or visit www.getvipcare.com to learn more.

Serving communities for more than 15 years, VIPcare operates over 40 clinics throughout Florida. With 65+ providers, VIPcare cares for more than 23,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." VIPcare patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

