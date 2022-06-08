STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has appointed Anna Ohlsson-Leijon as new Chief Commercial Officer and head of the new Commercial & Consumer Journey Organization.

The Business Area heads responsible for Europe, North America, APAC&MEA and Latin America will report to Anna Ohlsson-Leijon in the role of Chief Commercial Officer for the Group. The new Commercial & Consumer Journey Organization will focus on commercial growth and consumer journey development and lead business execution across the four Business Areas.

"We're now taking the next steps to move even closer to the consumer and making the ownership of our products into an outstanding lifetime consumer experience", says Electrolux President & CEO Jonas Samuelson. "By getting organized globally around the consumer journey we can better leverage our scale on how a consumer buys an appliance, how we get them onboarded to connecting and using it and strengthen our aftermarket products and services offering."

Chris Braam, currently Head of Sales Business Area Europe, has been appointed Head of Business Area Europe, succeeding Anna Ohlsson-Leijon in her current role.

The Business Area heads remain members of Group Management, ensuring closeness to the business and emphasizing the important regional aspects of business development and execution.

The changes are effective as per July 1, 2022.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3581474/1589808.pdf 220608 PRM Management changes in AB Electrolux

View original content:

SOURCE Electrolux