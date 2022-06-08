INSPIRED LIVE WITH iLOTTERY

Loto-Québec launches the first of many Inspired digital lottery titles

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its first iLottery offerings in partnership with longtime customer Loto-Québec.

Inspired's Pharaon Réaction™ iLottery game, developed exclusively for Loto-Québec and its thriving player base, has officially launched on Loto-Quebec's online gaming website and app. Adding to Inspired's growing portfolio of premium iGaming content, Pharaon Réaction was custom created for Loto-Quebec, combining a successful Loto-Quebec retail brand with the game mechanics of Inspired's Scarab Treasures™ Interactive game.

"We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market. Pharaon Réaction highlights our ability to make customized content for lotteries that uses the mechanics of our top-performing retail and online games, appeals to lottery players and elevates current iLottery offerings," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer at Inspired. "We have longstanding relationships and extensive experience in the global lottery market and we continue to view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide."

"Inspired has done a wonderful job featuring some of our successful retail brands in their digital lottery games in a way that is new and different," said Anne-Marie Voyer, Director of Lottery Products & Development at Loto-Québec. "Inspired's diverse range of iGaming content has resonated well with our player base, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them on future digital lottery games."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

