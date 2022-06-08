INDIANA DESTINATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND VISIT INDIANA LAUNCHES TOURISM MARKETING CAMPAIGN

IN Indiana Campaign Provides Partners With Free Tools And Customizable Collateral To Help Tell The Hoosier State's Story

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) today launched the 'IN Indiana' marketing campaign, a unique effort to tell the Hoosier State's authentic story. Visit Indiana has developed an extensive customizable toolkit of resources available free of charge to every business, small town, big city, and destination in the state.

"In keeping with our great state's spirit of innovation, this campaign gives tools and a voice to everyone, making Indiana stronger together," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. "From Indiana's shoreline to the hills in southern Indiana, there is something for everyone here IN Indiana."

The IN Indiana marketing campaign will build on what Indiana is known for, including the world's largest single-day sporting event in the world, the Indy 500. The capital city, Indianapolis, is known for successfully hosting national sporting events, such as the NCAA tournament and the College Football Championships, as well as, major conventions, including FFA, GenCon and most recently the Global Economic Summit.

"From the smallest towns to the largest cities, the adaptable messaging of 'IN Indiana' will instill pride in the many communities that make up the state," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "Thanks to the campaign's unified messaging, we will attract more visitors, retain college graduates from our schools, and attract top talent to ensure Indiana's continued growth and success."

The IN Indiana campaign will allow every stakeholder, no matter their budget, to benefit from these tools and unified messaging. The 'IN Indiana' design kit includes logos, brand guides, social media templates, print collateral templates, tradeshow collateral, promotional items, digital ad templates and more. Each resource is fully customizable for all Indiana stakeholders, allowing them to personalize their marketing efforts while at the same time presenting a unified front to potential visitors, future residents and companies looking to do business in Indiana.

"The goal behind 'IN Indiana' is to help Indiana function as a state united when it comes to spreading the word about this wonderful part of the world," Elaine Bedel, IDDC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, said. "These stories will show new visitors the unexplored diversity of the state and create pride and ownership in our people."

For more information about the marketing campaign, go to VisitIndiana.com .

About IDDC/Visit Indiana: House Enrolled Act 1115 established the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) to position Indiana as the best place to live, work, play, study and stay. IDDC operates as a public-private agency and is governed by a seven-member board. Members include Governor Eric Holcomb who has appointed the Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch as his designee, the president of the IEDC or designee, and five governor-appointed members from the private sector. Elaine Bedel serves as Secretary & CEO.

