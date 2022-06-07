Despite Challenges, Uniform Manufacturers Are Innovating in 2022

Cordura, Superior Group of Companies, Workwear Outfitters, Among Industry's Award Winners

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of its 2022 Innovation Awards, a program that recognizes unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the public safety uniform, image apparel, and workwear industry.

"Innovation it the backbone of every industry. We are proud our network is leading the charge," noted Rick Levine, NAUMD executive director.

Workwear Outfitters' Bulwark FR Fleece Hoodie won for the HoodShield™ integrated face cover. And Red Kap's Performance Work Hoodie with SafeCinch™ by Workwear Outfitters was awarded best garment for function.

Smith & Warren won for its Birmingham Alabama Police Department badge with a recreation of the Birmingham city skyline and iconic buildings. The technology award was given to Kora™ Scanner by BodiData, a body scanner that captures every measurement and curve of a fully clothed person's body.

Carrington Textiles' Hawksbill and Orca fabrics were recognized as the first workwear fabrics with a polyester that biodegrades. In the garment comfort category, COBMEX® Contemporary Collection won for garments with a retail hand without compromising durability.

5.11 Tactical won the footwear category for the A/T™ 8 HD Boot. The U.S. Marshall's 50th Anniversary Badge by Blackinton was recognized for a digital "unlimited coloring" method.

Exenta from Aptean was recognized for its software Aptean Shopfloor Control that is a real-time manufacturing execution system. Cordura® Fabric Finder from Invista received the award in the digital services category.

Logistik Unicorp was recognized for the manufacture of its Made in Germany Level 2 Face Masks. And the Decoration Category award went to Penn Emblem for the Delaware Valley Sports Center PVC emblems.

Superior Group of Companies/CID was recognized for its WonderWink unified branding program.

"It was important to me to see how the applicants approached the word 'innovation'," noted Michael Schwarz of Stan Herman Studio, who served as a judge. "I appreciated those that saw that community impact, sustainability and forward-thinking design is all necessary to create meaningful programs today."

About NAUMD

The NAUMD is a non-profit global network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens.

