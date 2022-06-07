Blair Duron Raises Floors to a Higher Quality Standard

RALEIGH, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blair Duron, a leading specialty flooring installation company enabling clients to achieve cGMP flooring compliance, attains ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

"I am extremely proud of the entire Blair Duron team," said David Fedor, Blair Duron's President and CEO. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is more than writing documents and putting procedures in place. It represents a commitment to our clients that our entire enterprise is dedicated to being the best commercial, industrial, and institutional flooring company in the business."

Blair Duron's ISO 9001:2015 certificate was issued by Perry Johnson Registrars, an internationally accredited management systems certification body. The scope of certification includes Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional specialty flooring services: cement (repair, refinish and polish), epoxy, and terrazzo.

"One of the factors that made certification possible is that unlike nearly every other firm in our industry, we don't subcontract labor. Firms that subcontract labor usually lack fundamental disciplines like safety, quality, and schedule management, which significantly increases project risk. That is why risk averse clients repeatedly choose Blair Duron as their preferred installation provider," said R.J. Smith, Blair Duron's Chief Financial Officer.

To obtain more information about Blair Duron's installation services, e-mail info@blairduron.com or call (919) 745-8215.

About Blair Duron

Blair Duron's mission is to elevate our clients' floors to the highest level by providing superior workmanship and materials, while also ensuring on-time delivery, unrivaled safety, endurance, and value. We serve commercial, industrial, and institutional clients that operate pharmaceutical plants, laboratories, food and beverage production facilities, hospitals and healthcare centers, distribution centers, stadiums and arenas, educational facilities, and other manufacturing and process plants across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. Learn more about Blair Duron at www.blairduron.com.

