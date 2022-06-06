SLEEP 2022: Idorsia U.S. to present data from Wake Up America survey, revealing the hidden toll of insomnia, along with three other abstracts on the evaluation and treatment of insomnia

Poster presentation of Wake Up America: The Night & Day Impact of Insomnia , the largest U.S. survey of people with trouble sleeping and doctors, to discover the need for improved education, treatment options and patient-physician dialogue

The Alliance for Sleep calls for deeper research and action to improve insomnia patient outcomes in its "Roadmap for Change" based on these recent survey findings

The Quest for Sleep, which delves into the science of sleep while illustrating the hidden toll of insomnia through real people's journeys Idorsia to host special screening of the new, feature-length documentary,, which delves into the science of sleep while illustrating the hidden toll of insomnia through real people's journeys

RADNOR, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Inc., announced that results from the Wake Up America survey, conducted by The Alliance for Sleep and sponsored by Idorsia, will be presented at SLEEP 2022, the 36th annual congress hosted by the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS). Survey results reveal a drastic need for education, improved dialogue and new solutions for people affected by insomnia. Based on these findings, The Alliance for Sleep, a multidisciplinary committee assembled by Idorsia to promote education, awareness and research on sleep and sleep disorders, is demanding more concentrated attention through its newly released "Roadmap for Change," which provides a framework for improving insomnia patient outcomes.

Data Presented at SLEEP 2022

The Alliance for Sleep's landmark survey, Wake Up America: The Night & Day Impact of Insomnia – the largest U.S. survey of people with trouble sleeping and doctors – will be presented at SLEEP, "A National Survey of 1,000 Patients' and 450 Physicians' Views and Attitudes on Insomnia Care." The data reveal the massive impact that trouble sleeping and insomnia have on a variety of aspects across both the night and the day.

Notable findings from the survey include that a majority of patients with sleep difficulties reported feeling frustrated (54%), irritated (52%), stressed (51%) and/or reported that their mood is negatively impacted (59%). While nearly all PCPs (98%) and psychiatrists (97%) affirmed that sleep is critical to good health, only 12% of PCPs and 24% of psychiatrists routinely conducted a full sleep history of their patients.1

Wake Up America: Roadmap for Change

Based on data from the Wake Up America survey, The Alliance for Sleep is also debuting its "Roadmap for Change." The Roadmap outlines areas of additional focus – education and awareness, dialogue, management and resources – to support patients and physicians in efforts to improve patient outcomes for those living with insomnia.

Dr. Charlene Gamaldo, MD commented:

"Findings from the Wake Up America survey highlighted the current gap between patients and doctors in how they discuss sleep and insomnia. Through our 'Roadmap for Change,' we're taking an important first step of identifying areas for growth, then subsequently developing potential tools and strategies to close this sleep health communication gap between provider and patient."

The Quest for Sleep

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. and Osmosis Films will host a special screening of The Quest for Sleep for congress attendees. The Quest for Sleep amplifies patient voices and provides tremendous insight into the reality of living with insomnia. In the film, sleep experts Drs. Michael Grandner, Dayna Johnson and Meeta Singh share information on the science behind sleep and provide insights into what happens inside the body and brain when there is a lack of sleep. Following the film, a special panel discussion will be moderated by director and producer Rachel Mills, including cast member Kelly and sleep experts Drs. Grandner, Johnson and Singh.

Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia U.S., commented:

"At Idorsia we are committed to elevating conversations around insomnia and highlighting the need for improved patient outcomes. In all of our endeavors, it is essential that the patient perspective inform the way we think and talk about trouble sleeping. The Quest for Sleep aligns with this commitment by providing first person perspectives on the struggles of living with insomnia."

In addition to the Wake Up America survey poster presentation, Idorsia will also be presenting on the following abstracts:

The Sleep Diary Questionnaire: An Analysis of Meaningful Change in Subjective Total Sleep Time Using Phase 2 and Phase 3 Clinical Trial Data

The Insomnia Daytime Symptoms and Impacts Questionnaire: An Analysis of Clinically Meaningful Change Using Phase 3 Clinical Trial Data

First-line treatment patterns in patients with insomnia: a large-scale, real-world cohort study

To learn more about the Wake Up America survey and download the "Roadmap for Change," visit WakeUpAmericaSurvey.com. To learn about the documentary, visit TheQuestforSleep.com. For updates, follow Idorsia U.S. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notes to the editor

About Insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

About the Wake Up America Survey: The Night & Day Impact of Insomnia

The Wake Up America: The Night & Day Impact of Insomnia survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Idorsia from September to October 2021 among 300 primary care physicians (PCPs), 152 psychiatrists, and 1,001 U.S. adults ages 18+ who have been diagnosed with insomnia by a healthcare provider or who have experienced difficulties sleeping for a period of time (i.e., people with trouble sleeping). Results for each audience were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population.

About The Quest for Sleep

The Quest for Sleep is a feature-length documentary that follows real individuals, whose struggles with sleep threaten to unravel their waking lives. The voice of Sleep itself — narrated by award-winning actor Octavia Spencer — acts as an enigmatic and insightful complement to the cast. She helps lead the audience to experts who illuminate the science behind how we sleep, and what can keep us awake. Through stunning 2D & 3D animation, the documentary delves into the themes of regular wake-sleep patterns, the causes and risks of insomnia and the effects of insomnia on the brain and body. The documentary, in association with Idorsia U.S., was produced by Osmosis Films and is being released by Abramorama.

About Idorsia U.S.

Idorsia U.S., an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more – we have more ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the U.S. market – with the potential to change the lives of many patients. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,200 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Osmosis Films

Osmosis Films is an award-winning creative studio founded in 2010 which combines global production resources and a unique collaborative process to bring powerful narratives to life across all media types and platforms. Films include the Academy Award short-listed documentary The Lottery and ESPN's 30-for-30 Fernando Nation. Osmosis has created premium documentary content for HBO, ESPN 30 for 30, A&E, A24, Vice and more. For more information, visit www.osmosisfilms.com.

About The Alliance for Sleep

The Alliance for Sleep is sponsored by Idorsia U.S. and is a multidisciplinary committee built to promote education, awareness, and research on sleep and sleep disorders. Its mission is to advance research, elevate the standard of care, and improve the health and quality of life of those experiencing insomnia and other sleep disorders. Members of The Alliance for Sleep are paid consultants for Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc.

