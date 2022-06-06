ShardSecure® Named Winner of Prestigious Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, inventor of the innovative MicroshardTM technology that mitigates data security and privacy risks in the cloud, has been awarded a Global InfoSec Award in the Publisher's Choice Data Security category.

The Global InfoSec Awards are bestowed by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. CDM's independent judges seek out the industry's most innovative new technologies to determine their winners.

"ShardSecure embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ShardSecure's Microshard technology protects data by digitally shredding it into microshards that are too small to contain sensitive data. Those microshards are then mixed with poison data and distributed to multiple storage locations of the customer's choosing.

ShardSecure's self-healing data also reverses unauthorized data deletion and tampering — including ransomware — for data at rest. This makes it an excellent solution for companies worried about the impact of cybercrime on their operations.

Microsharding excels at making sensitive data unintelligible in the wrong hands, enabling that data for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments so that companies can maintain business continuity. The three-step Microshard process renders that data unintelligible and of no value to attackers, drastically mitigating the impact of compromise.

ShardSecure also supports business continuity through its RAID-5-like ability to recreate data impacted by storage service outages. This approach protects against the effects of data loss and allows business operations to continue unaffected during an outage.

"We're thrilled that our Microshard technology has been recognized as the Publisher's Choice in Data Security by the Global InfoSec Awards," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-Founder Bob Lam. "We believe that our innovative technology will help companies achieve greater data security and resilience in the face of growing cyber threats. We offer a flexible solution for organizations to improve their data protection measures, and we're honored that the expert InfoSec Award judges recognize this potential."

From June 6 to 9, ShardSecure will be at the 2022 RSA Conference to receive its Global InfoSec Award, exhibit in the Early Stage Expo (booth #22) and to present on microsharding, secure cloud adoption, and data security at the Early Stage Expo Briefing Center June 8 at 11:20AM PT. ShardSecure is also a sponsor of the Cloud Security Alliance's CxO Trust Summit on June 6.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the world. Their judges are CISSP-, FMDHS-, and CEH-certified security professionals who conducted independent reviews to find the industry's most innovative players and most unique technologies. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" in their search for next-generation InfoSec solutions. The full list of Global InfoSec Award winners can be found here .

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. It believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of patent-pending Microshard technology, ShardSecure cloud-enables sensitive data by desensitizing it in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

