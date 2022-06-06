Perception Point Named Winner of Three Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Perception Point Wins 'Market Leader Browser Isolation', 'Hot Company Deep Sea Phishing', and 'Hot Company Email Security' Awards at 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, is proud to announce that it has won three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Perception Point won awards for 'Market Leader Browser Isolation', 'Hot Company Deep Sea Phishing', and 'Hot Company Email Security'.

Perception Point's holistic advanced threat prevention solution, powered by multiple layers of advanced static and dynamic detection engines , isolates, detects and remediates threats across an organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The solution detects all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , malware , BEC , ATO , impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, dynamically scanning 100% of content within seconds to prevent attacks from reaching the organization. As a result, Perception Point is ideally placed to detect and prevent increasingly sophisticated 'deep sea phishing' attacks, which are still a growing concern to organizations of all sizes.

Perception Point's offering includes an all-inclusive managed Incident Response Service composed of cyber security experts who efficiently analyze and manage incidents, reducing companies' SOC team resources by up to 75%. The company recently announced the acquisition of Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform that isolates threats to a local VM-based Chrome/Edge browser to safely enable full web access. The acquisition expanded Perception Pont's offering to encompass web security. Perception Point's portfolio is game-changing in its ability to accurately and transparently protect organizations without impacting their workflow.

"We're thrilled to receive three of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "We knew the competition would be tough, with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, and we couldn't be more pleased. We are particularly proud of the range of solutions which have been recognized by the judges, demonstrating Perception Point's market leadership across multiple real-world advanced threat protection applications, including email security, browser isolation, and our unique algorithms and evasion detection engines that prevent 'deep sea phishing' attacks."

"Perception Point embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

