InventHelp Inventor Develops Toothbrush to Clean the Back Sides of Teeth (DKC-190)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better toothbrush for cleaning the hard-to-reach distal and lingual surfaces of the teeth," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the EN BRUSH. My design could help to reduce the incidence of cavities and gum disease."

The invention provides an effective way to brush the back sides of teeth. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toothbrushes. As a result, it enables the user to clean hard-to-reach areas and it could improve oral health. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp