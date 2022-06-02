H&M'S LATEST SWIMWEAR SHINES BRIGHT WHILE FEATURING NEW MUSIC BY KEHLANI

With summer in full swing, H&M's swimwear goes bright and vibrant.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M's new summer swimwear line features one-pieces and bikini top and bottoms made in bright colors perfect for mixing and matching. Prints include a multi-colored painterly print along with purple, bright green, dark chocolate brown and white. Many of the pieces also include adjustable ties.

The new collection has also been made using materials such as recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane, in line with H&M's goal of using only 100% more sustainable and recycled materials by 2030.

Meanwhile, the campaign features R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani in H&M Swim. Her song "Tangerine" from her new album "Blue Water Road" can also be found in the campaign film.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Tangerine will be featured in H&M's summer swimwear campaign. I love it when fashion and music share a vibe. They help each other express style, emotion and personality. So for summer, I'm looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M's collection!", says Kehlani.

"H&M's swimwear collection is all about vivid colors and pieces that can be styled in different ways. Bright purple, green and white are such joyous colors while the chocolate brown is a little unexpected. We've also used more sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane. As for the campaign, to have Kehlani's song "Tangerine" is just the perfect way to celebrate summer," says Karin Wiklund Heinig, Division Designer at H&M.

The H&M swimwear collection will be available in stores and online at hm.com from June 2nd

