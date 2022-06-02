First U.S. Hospitals Implement The Sirius Pintuition® System

Surgical marker navigation system that is simple, precise, and affordable

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical ("Sirius") is pleased to announce that Ascension St. Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Evansville are the first U.S. hospitals to implement the Pintuition System in their breast surgery programs. Both hospitals are part of the Ascension Health System in Indiana.

"I can't think of a better technology to be launching at Evansville Surgical Associates," says Joshua Aaron, MD, Evansville Surgical Associates. "By eliminating wire localization, you can take away the most stressful part of a breast surgery. The breast surgeons are excited to be an integral part of offering wire-free navigation to the women in our region."

The Sirius Pintuition System is CE marked and FDA 510(k) cleared and over 3,000 procedures have been performed worldwide. The system is an intuitive, wire-free system with a multi-sensor probe and GPSDetect™ software that provides navigation with real-time directional guidance to locate tumors easily and accurately.

Charles Lackey, DO, diagnostic radiologist at Southern Indiana Imaging comments, "I am proud to be a part of implementing this innovative technology in Evansville, Indiana. In the past, a wire localization would need to be performed on the same day as surgery. With Pintuition, patients are seen prior to surgery for a simple and easy marker placement under radiographic guidance, it is a huge step forward for patient satisfaction."

"We are hearing from our customers that Pintuition's reliability and navigation capabilities make the technology applicable for teaching and community hospitals alike as surgeons find it elegant and simple to use," remarks Bram Schermers, CEO Sirius Medical. "This, combined with our affordable and innovative financial models, takes away the barriers in acquiring new technology and makes it easier for physicians and their institutions to implement a better standard of care with surgical navigation."

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. Sirius Medical has experienced business development and surgical support teams in the US. www.sirius-medical.com

