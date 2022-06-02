Amgen Receives LUNGevity Foundation Hope Award for Corporate Leadership

LUNGevity recognizes Amgen for its exceptional commitment to lung cancer communities and improving outcomes for people diagnosed with the disease

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, today announced Amgen Inc. as the recipient of its 2022 Hope Award for Corporate Leadership. The Hope Award for Corporate Leadership is presented to a company that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to lung cancer communities in the United States and globally.

As a longstanding partner to LUNGevity, Amgen was the founding sponsor of the Lung Cancer Patient Gateways, which provide specialized online resources for patients based on their specific type of lung cancer, and has provided pivotal sponsorship support for the No One Missed campaign to build public awareness of the urgent need for comprehensive biomarker testing in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) along with participating in several other Foundation programs and initiatives.

"We are honored to present this year's Hope Award for Corporate Leadership to Amgen, a company whose mission is to serve patients," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity. "Amgen is a true partner to the patient community and has been instrumental in supporting impactful LUNGevity programs that are working to improve how people live with lung cancer. We are grateful for their foresight and understanding of the importance of LUNGevity's efforts to build lung cancer communities with the creation of the Patient Gateways."

In 2021, Amgen received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the first targeted therapy to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer with the KRAS G12C mutation. Amgen also helps support eligible patients and their families with affordable access to treatment and biomarker testing.

"While science continues to explore potential cures, every cancer journey is full of challenges from many angles. We believe we can do more, and one of the ways we can do more is by partnering with the advocacy community to better understand and support patient needs," said Judy Brown, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs at Amgen. "Thank you LUNGevity for this honorable recognition and your continued collaboration as we continue our unwavering efforts in bringing breakthrough treatments to patients."

The award will be presented to Amgen during LUNGevity's annual NY Celebration of Hope Gala this November.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 17 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 236,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

Please visit LUNGevity.org to learn more.

