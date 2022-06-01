Universal Engineering Sciences Awarded $5 Million Contract by FDOT to Perform Geotechnical Services in Northeast Florida

UES Serves Clients in Florida, and Nationally, with Critical and Timely Infrastructure Projects

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has been awarded a $5 million contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to serve as geotechnical experts on transportation projects for District 2, an area encompassing 18 counties in northeast Florida, over the next five years. Services are scheduled to begin in Q3-Q4 this year.

The Gainesville and Jacksonville branches of UES will be executing the five-year contract, and services will primarily include subsurface exploration, lab testing, geotechnical design services, CADD drafting, Geographic Information System services, dynamic pile testing and inspection, drilled shaft/auger cast pile testing and inspection, and emergency sinkhole response.

"This significant award allows UES to continue its long history of partnering with FDOT to improve and enhance the state's infrastructure system as Florida's population continues to boom," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "We are pleased to serve as the geotechnical experts for transportation infrastructure work in District 2, and we look forward to beginning the contract."

UES is currently working on multiple projects for FDOT including the design and construction of the new I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, the Miami Signature Bridge and the I-95/I-595 improvements in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as hundreds of ongoing projects nationwide. UES also recently completed work on the I-4 Direct Connect ramps.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry and number 42 of the ENR Top 500 List. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

