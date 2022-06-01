Rand McNally Publishes Its Annual Atlas for Professional Drivers

The 2023 editions of The Motor Carriers' Road Atlas launched today

Designed for professional truck drivers, the Motor Carriers' Road Atlas has been a trusted resource in the commercial transportation community for more than 40 years. Each edition includes updated state and national truck-accessible roadways; the latest state-by-state regulations; fuel tax charts; restricted routes, and more.

Each year Rand McNally updates and enhances the atlases, focused on changes that affect the professional driver.

The new edition, which comes in paperback as well as a spiral-bound version with write-on/wipe-off laminated pages, is available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce sites, and on the Rand McNally Store.

"The Motor Carriers' Road Atlas has been a trusted tool for professional drivers for decades," said Aaron Dannenbring, CEO of Rand McNally. "In addition to focusing on electronics and vehicle technology, Rand McNally will continue to research, update, and publish this valuable staple."

New Edition Updates

Key updates this year include:

Amended U.S. highway route numbers and highway bypasses updated based on results from a recent meeting of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO),

The inclusion of mileage-based exit numbers in Conn. (Routes 9, 11, 17, and 72) and along the Hutchinson River Parkway in N.Y.,

The extension of the Southern Parkway (UT-7) in southwestern Utah near St. George ,

The addition of Interstate 49 ( Bella Vista bypass) which connects the interstate between Missouri and Arkansas ,

Revised restricted routes, low-clearance, and weigh station locations,

An updated fuel tax chart, as well as revised state and province information including weight and size limitations, registration guidelines, and phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities ,

And, an updated review of Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) regulations.

To learn more about these atlases, as well as a large-print version that contains maps that are 37% larger, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas.

